Mike Tomlin does not seem pleased with JuJu Smith-Schuster’s dancing

JuJu Smith-Schuster once again made himself a target by dancing on an opponent’s logo prior to Monday night’s game, and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin plans to have a word with the star receiver about the antics.

As he has done numerous times this season, Smith-Schuster shared a video on TikTok on Monday night that showed him dancing on his opponent’s midfield logo. This time the logo belonged to the Cincinnati Bengals, who then went out and pulled off a shocking 27-17 upset over Pittsburgh. Smith-Schuster was blown up with a big hit and fumbled in the first quarter (video here).

Tomlin was asked on Tuesday about Smith-Schuster’s dancing antics. He said he’s going to have a word with the 24-year-old about it.

“I am aware of it and I do plan to talk to JuJu,” Tomlin said, per Ed Bouchette of The Athletic.

Tomlin didn’t go into detail about what he might say to JuJu, but the coach doesn’t sound pleased. Who can blame him?

Buffalo Bills players said Smith-Schuster dancing on their logo motivated them before their win over the Steelers last week. They weren’t lying, either, and a video from Josh Allen’s pregame speech proved that.

Despite that, Smith-Schuster said he’s not going to stop the dancing. He seems to be taking the approach of “what happens on the field is all that matters,” but there’s no question defenders are playing with a little added juice because of his antics. JuJu is putting his pride ahead of the team, which is likely what Tomlin wants to express to him.