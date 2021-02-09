Video shows how in awe Bucs WRs were of Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes may have had a game to forget in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but that did not stop him from further earning the respect of his opponents.

Mahomes had to escape pressure numerous times in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-9 loss, which is the main reason his team was unable to find the end zone. Still, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller were in awe of Mahomes’ performance. NFL Films captured some of their reactions to the acrobatic plays Mahomes made.

Mahomes completed 26-of-49 passes for 270 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He made some jaw-dropping throws like the one you saw above where he was parallel to the ground, but Tampa Bay’s defense was simply too good for four quarters.

The reactions from Bucs players even as Mahomes wasn’t playing his best served as a reminder of just how talented he is. While he seemed to struggle in one particular area, he’ll almost certainly get another shot at a Lombardi Trophy in the future.