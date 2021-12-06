Mike Tomlin takes another shot at Chase Claypool’s practice suggestion

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is apparently really frustrated and fixated on some things one of his players said during the week.

The Steelers’ struggles have prompted some examination of the team’s practice methods and whether certain things can be done better. That prompted second-year receiver Chase Claypool to suggest playing music during practices, an idea that Tomlin clearly did not think much of.

Tomlin actually went back to Claypool’s remarks Sunday following Pittsburgh’s 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens. After TJ Watt collected 3.5 sacks despite spending the entire week away from the team while on the Covid list, a reporter jokingly asked Tomlin if Watt would ever have to practice again.

Tomlin did not appear amused. Not only did he not take the bait, but he even sent another message to Claypool in his answer.

Tomlin in his post game comments: "Mike, based on how Watt played… will he ever practice again?" Tomlin's reply…. "Yes. There won’t be any music either." — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) December 6, 2021

It’s possible that Tomlin’s response was a little tongue-in-cheek, too. The guy does have a pretty good sense of humor. Still, that music remark really did stick with him.

For what it’s worth, Claypool was held to two catches for 52 yards in the win, though he was only targeted three times. Tomlin probably won’t care about the receiver’s practice feedback if his role in the offense is that small.