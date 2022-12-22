Video of Commanders’ Jeremy Reaves reacting to Pro Bowl nod is wonderful

Making the Pro Bowl remains a special honor. Look no further than the reaction from Jeremy Reaves to see confirmation of that.

Reaves on Wednesday learned that he had made it to the Pro Bowl as the special teams player in the NFC. The Washington Commanders shared a video to social media of head coach Ron Rivera sharing the news with his players about the honors they had received.

The Commanders had six players make the Pro Bowl:

– Jonathan Allen, DT (starter)

– Tress Way, P (starter)

– Jeremy Reaves, special teams (starter)

– Terry McLaurin, WR (reserve)

– Daron Payne, DT (1st alt.)

– Montez Sweat, DE (2nd alt.)

Reaves’ reaction to the news was beautiful. It was also great to see how happy punter Tress Way was for Reaves.

Take a look at the video:

get your tissues ready 🥹 watch @RiverboatRonHC tell the guys they made the Pro Bowl pic.twitter.com/7rpj99EIkZ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) December 22, 2022

Why was Reaves so emotional? His journey to becoming a Pro Bowl player was a long one.

Reaves was an undrafted player out of South Alabama in 2018. He was a defensive back in college but has excelled as a special teams player in the NFL.

Reaves has shuffled in and out of Washington’s practice squad since 2018. This year was the first time he had made an NFL roster to start the season. He has turned it into a Pro Bowl season, and he’s done it in honor of his late mother, who died in November 2021.