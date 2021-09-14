Video: Fire alarm goes off during Peyton, Eli Manning’s broadcast

The “Monday Night Football” broadcast hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning during the Las Vegas Raiders-Baltimore Ravens game was going great, right up until halftime.

With just a few seconds to go before the half, the fire alarm started going off. The noise was audible to TV viewers.

Fire alarm goes off during Peyton and Eli Manning broadcast pic.twitter.com/DP4gW8s9Sd — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 14, 2021

You have to love Peyton’s immediate reaction.

“Eli, what’d you do?” he said, blaming it on his younger brother.

When the game went to halftime, the broadcast cut away to commercial. Let’s hope they were able to resolve the issue over halftime, because the first half broadcast was great.