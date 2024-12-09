Video shows heartwarming message Kirk Cousins had for Justin Jefferson

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson had a heartwarming exchange after the Minnesota Vikings beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Cousins received a somewhat hostile reception from fans at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., but Jefferson couldn’t wait to show his former teammate some love. After the Vikings beat the Falcons 42-21, Jefferson and Cousins briefly chatted at on the field.

Jefferson got Cousins’ attention by yelling “Kirkyyy!” Cousins then had a classy message for the star wide receiver.

“Thank you for what you meant to me, man,” Cousins told Jefferson.

This moment between @JJettas2 and @KirkCousins8 "Thank you for what you meant to me, man." pic.twitter.com/bJbW1A1OVP — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2024

Jefferson has been arguably the best wide receiver in football since the Vikings drafted him in 2020. He and Cousins played together for four seasons, and it goes without saying that Jefferson made the quarterback’s job easier. Without Jefferson, Cousins would not have had as much success in Minnesota.

Cousins recognizes that Jefferson’s elite play helped Cousins advance his career and land a 4-year, $180 million deal with Atlanta. Jefferson also benefitted from having a quarterback who could get him the ball and maximize his skills. The mutual respect between the two is great to see.

Jefferson had a massive game on Sunday with 7 catches for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns. Cousins finished 23/37 for 344 yards, no touchdowns and 2 interceptions.