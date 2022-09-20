Video: Jalen Hurts trolled Justin Jefferson with TD celebration

Jalen Hurts gave a Justin Jefferson a taste of his own medicine on Monday.

Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles drew first blood during their Week 2 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles star Hurts rushed for a four-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game. After scoring, Hurts celebrated by doing the famous “Griddy” dance.

Jalen Hurts hit the griddy TD celly on JJ and the Vikings 😳 (via @Eagles)pic.twitter.com/PPpCQVqk8B — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 20, 2022

While the celebration might have seemed harmless, it was actually a clever troll of the Vikings receiver Jefferson. The “Griddy” has become a popular celebration among many pro athletes these days (even in other sports). But it was first popularized by Jefferson and former teammate Ja’Marr Chase at LSU. Since then, the “Griddy” has widely been associated with both players, especially since they continue to bust it out at the NFL level.

TD ➡️ Griddy It's the routine for Justin Jefferson ⭐️ (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Z0AoHxQJpt — ESPN (@espn) December 21, 2021

On Monday though, it was Hurts’ turn to hit the “Griddy.” At least Hurts’ dance was far better than that of this fellow Jefferson impersonator.