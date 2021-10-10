 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 10, 2021

Video: Jameis Winston connects on crazy Hail Mary TD before halftime

October 10, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Marquez Callaway Hail Mary

The New Orleans Saints led by seven points heading into halftime of their game against Washington on Sunday, and the way they took the lead was improbable, to say the least.

Jameis Winston and Marquez Callaway connected on a 49-yard Hail Mary on the final play of the first half. Callaway leaped up and made an outstanding catch between multiple defenders. You can see the play below:

Winston may not be Drew Brees, but he certainly has a stronger arm. Brees cracked a great joke about that earlier in the year, so we’d love to hear how he felt about Winston’s successful Hail Mary.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus