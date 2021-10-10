Video: Jameis Winston connects on crazy Hail Mary TD before halftime

The New Orleans Saints led by seven points heading into halftime of their game against Washington on Sunday, and the way they took the lead was improbable, to say the least.

Jameis Winston and Marquez Callaway connected on a 49-yard Hail Mary on the final play of the first half. Callaway leaped up and made an outstanding catch between multiple defenders. You can see the play below:

Jameis Winston Hail Mary to end the first half! pic.twitter.com/cehyhU5oid — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

Winston may not be Drew Brees, but he certainly has a stronger arm. Brees cracked a great joke about that earlier in the year, so we’d love to hear how he felt about Winston’s successful Hail Mary.