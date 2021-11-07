 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 7, 2021

Video: Patriots’ Jamie Collins had insane INT off Sam Darnold

November 7, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Jamie Collins intercepts a pass

Sam Darnold had another rough day against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but you can’t really blame the Carolina Panthers quarterback for one of the interceptions he threw. Jamie Collins deserves all the credit.

Collins, whom the Patriots re-acquired for a third time in a trade with the Detroit Lions last month, made one of the best plays you’ll see all season to intercept Darnold. It happened so quickly that it was almost impossible to follow in real time.

Collins was lined up on the line of scrimmage on the play. He somehow jumped up and squeezed the pass in a situation where most defenders would have only been able to bat the ball down. You can see a better angle below:

There have been plenty of questions about Collins’ effort in the past, but his athletic ability has always be undeniable. Those are the types of plays that show why Bill Belichick continues to give Collins chances.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus