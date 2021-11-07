Video: Patriots’ Jamie Collins had insane INT off Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold had another rough day against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but you can’t really blame the Carolina Panthers quarterback for one of the interceptions he threw. Jamie Collins deserves all the credit.

Collins, whom the Patriots re-acquired for a third time in a trade with the Detroit Lions last month, made one of the best plays you’ll see all season to intercept Darnold. It happened so quickly that it was almost impossible to follow in real time.

Sam Darnold is once again seeing ghosts against New England as Jamie Collins intercepts the pass pic.twitter.com/sfKSu55OUJ — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) November 7, 2021

Collins was lined up on the line of scrimmage on the play. He somehow jumped up and squeezed the pass in a situation where most defenders would have only been able to bat the ball down. You can see a better angle below:

Jamie Collins, are you kidding me? pic.twitter.com/emboqH4TS0 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 7, 2021

There have been plenty of questions about Collins’ effort in the past, but his athletic ability has always be undeniable. Those are the types of plays that show why Bill Belichick continues to give Collins chances.