Video provides context for Javon Wims-CJ Gardner-Johnson fight

Javon Wims threw what may have seemed like completely random haymakers at New Orleans Saints defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson on Sunday, but we have since learned that the Chicago Bears receiver was retaliating — albeit in incredibly excessive fashion.

Wims and Gardner-Johnson appeared to be talking some trash during Chicago’s first possession of the second half when Gardner-Johnson snatched Wims’ mouthguard off his facemask. Wims then left the game and did not return until the Bears’ next possession, but he clearly had revenge on the brain.

Following the first play of the next possession, Wims ran over to Gardner-Johnson, grabbed his mouthguard and then punched him in the face. A video breakdown from Jomboy did a great job of illustrating exactly what happened. Be aware that it contains some inappropriate language.

Javon Wims pulls Gardner-Johnsons mouthpiece out then hits him in the head, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/4iuf12PHRG — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) November 2, 2020

Wims told Bears officials after the incident that Gardner-Johnson spit on him, though there is no clear evidence of that. It looks like Wims simply overreacted to Gardner-Johnson accomplishing his goal of getting under the receiver’s skin.

Gardner-Johnson is known for trash-talking, and he took to Instagram after the game to mock Wims over the incident. He obviously knew snatching Wims’ mouthguard would bother him, but Gardner-Johnson probably had no idea it would result in swings being thrown.