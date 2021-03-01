Video: Jodie Foster shouts out Aaron Rodgers in Golden Globes speech

Jodie Foster made good on her promise to shout out Aaron Rodgers at the Golden Globes.

Foster won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role “The Mauritanian.” In her acceptance speech, Foster said she loved her wife, dog, and Aaron Rodgers.

Jodie Foster shouts out Aaron Rodgers during her Golden Globes speech pic.twitter.com/l0SWtYeH69 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 1, 2021

So what’s the story there?

When Rodgers won NFL MVP, he randomly mentioned Foster in his acceptance speech. That led many to wonder what the relationship was between Foster and Rodgers.

The actress is friends with actress Shailene Woodley from their time working together on “The Mauritanian.” Rodgers and Woodley began dating just last summer and quickly got engaged. Foster seemed to be supportive of Woodley’s relationship with Rodgers. She also told Jimmy Kimmel in an interview that she would shout out Rodgers if she won a Golden Globe. Well, a week later, Foster made good on the promise.