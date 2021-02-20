Jodie Foster addresses Aaron Rodgers shouting her out in MVP speech

One of the more bizarre happenings in the NFL over the last month has to do with Aaron Rodgers’ engagement.

Rodgers revealed in his MVP acceptance speech two weeks ago that he was engaged. That news came only days after a rumor saying he and actress Shailene Woodley were dating.

Even more surprising than that announcement was when Rodgers shouted out actress Jodie Foster when listing all the people he wanted to thank.

Many people wondered why Rodgers mentioned Foster. There was some speculation that she may have introduced the actress and quarterback.

Foster was a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday and was asked about the matter. She said that she and Woodley talked a lot while working on “The Mauritanian” together.

“[Shailene] is fantastic,” Foster told Kimmel. “We spent a lot of time on The Mauritanian together in a little tent with a little air conditioning spitting at us, talking about our lives and, you know, recipes and people we hate and things like that.”

Reading between the lines, it sounds like Foster was a big fan of Rodgers as a partner for Woodley and supported their relationship. Foster being in his corner may have helped Rodgers’ relationship with Woodley. That could explain why he thanked her in the speech.

Some people were surprised by Rodgers and Woodley getting engaged so quickly after the quarterback’s breakup with Danica Patrick. Whatever the case, Rodgers seems to be very happy, and Foster does too.