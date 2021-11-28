Video: Joe Buck trolls Aaron Rodgers over ‘immunized’ comment

Aaron Rodgers is still taking a lot of heat for his handling of Covid-19 and some of the comments he made about it.

Rodgers is dealing with a fractured toe, and FOX’s Erin Andrews reported during Sunday’s broadcast that he had taken a painkilling injection to help play through it. Andrews reported that Rodgers essentially felt like he was playing with nine toes, having numbed the fractured one.

Joe Buck then took over with a pretty savage comment.

Credit to Joe Buck for having this one in the chamber and getting through this without a hint of giddiness pic.twitter.com/N3c6sFldsQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 28, 2021

“So Erin is telling us that he’s had that toe immunized against the pain,” Buck said dryly.

Buck is referencing Rodgers’ now-infamous comment about being “immunized” when asked if he had been vaccinated against Covid-19. It turned out that he was referring to a homeopathic treatment he underwent, and the quarterback later apologized for the misleading nature of his remark.

Buck has been on a roll with the snarky commentary lately. Rodgers probably won’t like it, but plenty of viewers likely did.

Photo: Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; FOX analyst Joe Buck before the NFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports