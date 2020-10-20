Video: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman mock military flyover prior to Packers-Bucs game

FOX announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were caught mocking pregame military flyovers ahead of Sunday’s Green Bay Packers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Buck and Aikman, who comprise FOX’s No. 1 NFL announcing team, were heard on a hot mic making fun of the flyover.

Something you didn't hear during the Packers game. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman caught on a hot mic mocking a military pregame flyover. No surprise on who they're voting for…. pic.twitter.com/9baMfxYKiE — Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) October 19, 2020

Here’s how the conversation went:

Aikman: That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover.

Buck, in a mocking voice: That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!

Aikman: That stuff ain’t happening with Kamala-Biden ticket. I’ll tell you that right now, partner.

Flyovers before games are deducted from military pilot training budgets and counted as training hours for pilots. Newsweek reported in 2018 that the Air Force was lifting limits on flyover events in an effort to help generate interest in members of the public becoming pilots.

Buck and Aikman also got another reminder to be careful any time a microphone is around. FOX announcers should know better than anyone about the consequences of a hot mic.