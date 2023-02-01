Video shows what Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes said to each other after game

A rivalry is developing between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs, but there are no hard feelings between the quarterbacks of the respective teams.

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow met on the field at Arrowhead Stadium to exchange a few pleasantries after the Chiefs’ 23-20 win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

What did the two say? NFL Films captured what was said, and the video/audio were shared on “Inside the NFL” this week.

“Many more, dawg,” Mahomes said to Burrow. “Hell of a game. You have a hell of a career, dawg.”

“You too, brother,” Burrow said back. “Go win it now.”

That’s a nice exchange between the two, especially considering the circumstances.

The Bengals were doing some trash talk leading up to the game, calling Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead.” Then you had the mayor of Cincinnati talk trash to Mahomes too.

The Chiefs quarterback heard it all because he even threw a cigar zinger towards Burrow in his postgame interview.

But on the field, it was all love between the two tough competitors.

Add in Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, and fans can expect to see some great playoff battles between the three teams over the next several seasons. Other teams like the Chargers and Jaguars are hoping they’ll be able to join those ranks too.