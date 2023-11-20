Unflattering video of Kenny Pickett’s throws goes viral

Kenny Pickett has struggled to throw the ball down the field this season, and one video compilation from Sunday’s game is sure to make Pittsburgh Steelers fans cringe.

Pickett completed 15 of 28 passes for just 106 yards in the Steelers’ 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He was just 5/12 on throws that traveled more than 5 yards in the air and did not complete a single pass beyond 14 yards.

On balls thrown more than 5 yards downfield, Pickett went 5 for 12 Nothing completed more than 14 yds downfield, nothing attempted deeper than 23 yds pic.twitter.com/Sf5t2wOjcE — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 20, 2023

Benjamin Solak of The Ringer put together a video that showed every pass Pickett attempted that went beyond the first-down marker. Let’s just say it was not pretty.

Every single Kenny Pickett pass attempt that went beyond the sticks today pic.twitter.com/srmjDt4aj2 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 20, 2023

Those miscues were not all on Pickett. There were clearly some plays in there where he and his receivers were not on the same page. Still, that is about as hideous of a collection of throws as you will see.

Pickett is averaging fewer than 200 passing yards per game this season. The quarterback’s shortcomings are probably the main reason one Steelers player has been openly frustrated. There is no question Pittsburgh expected more from Pickett when they drafted him in the first round.