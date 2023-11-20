 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, November 20, 2023

Unflattering video of Kenny Pickett’s throws goes viral

November 20, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Kenny Pickett throwing a ball

Aug 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Pickett has struggled to throw the ball down the field this season, and one video compilation from Sunday’s game is sure to make Pittsburgh Steelers fans cringe.

Pickett completed 15 of 28 passes for just 106 yards in the Steelers’ 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He was just 5/12 on throws that traveled more than 5 yards in the air and did not complete a single pass beyond 14 yards.

Benjamin Solak of The Ringer put together a video that showed every pass Pickett attempted that went beyond the first-down marker. Let’s just say it was not pretty.

Those miscues were not all on Pickett. There were clearly some plays in there where he and his receivers were not on the same page. Still, that is about as hideous of a collection of throws as you will see.

Pickett is averaging fewer than 200 passing yards per game this season. The quarterback’s shortcomings are probably the main reason one Steelers player has been openly frustrated. There is no question Pittsburgh expected more from Pickett when they drafted him in the first round.

Article Tags

Kenny PickettPittsburgh Steelers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus