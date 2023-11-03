George Pickens wipes Steelers references from social media

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens appears to be sending a message to the team on social media about his role within the offense.

Pickens made a cryptic post on Instagram Friday, adding a small message on his story that read “Free me.”

George Pickens just posted this on his story with “free me” at the bottom Here we go pic.twitter.com/9mKd0Nj2cH — Justin Rubin (@crunchtimecvg) November 3, 2023

Pickens was not done there. He quickly deleted the post, as well as all the others on his account. Notably, he also appeared to unfollow everyone associated with the Steelers, including coach Mike Tomlin, quarterback Kenny Pickett, and the team’s official Instagram account. He even changed his profile picture to one of himself in high school instead of with the Steelers.

All posts are gone and look who he unfollowed… https://t.co/dO57e6oxdN pic.twitter.com/cXTHKKzeLX — Justin Rubin (@crunchtimecvg) November 3, 2023

Pickens just deleted all of his IG posts and changed from his Steelers pfp to his high school days. What is happening? pic.twitter.com/7ANhaJDO6b — PickensBurgh🫡 (Tino) (@PickensBurgh) November 3, 2023

Whatever his frustrations are with his role in Pittsburgh’s offense, this is a bad look for Pickens considering his team won the game. He appeared to be sulking on the sideline even after his team took a late lead, and it seems he has yet to get over it a day later.

Pickens should have had a touchdown catch in Thursday’s win over Tennessee, but he had nobody to blame but himself for failing to get both feet down in bounds on a play he should have made. He remains the team’s leading receiver in 2023 with 521 yards and three touchdowns, but few will be sympathetic to him pouting over his role in a game his team won.