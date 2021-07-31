Video: Lions go nuts as QB David Blough’s wife qualifies at Olympics

The Detroit Lions have their hands full preparing for the 2021 season under a new head coach, but several members of the team took the time on Friday night to focus all their attention on the Olympics. They did so to show support for a teammate’s wife.

After their third training camp practice, Lions players and coaches gathered in their film room to watch quarterback David Blough’s wife Melissa Gonzalez in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics. Gonzalez qualified for the semifinals with a time of 55.32, which set a Colombian national record.

The Lions shared an awesome video on Saturday morning that showed Blough and other members of the team going nuts over Gonzalez’s accomplishment.

The Lions also put together a video on Friday wishing Gonzalez luck.

We're pulling for you, Melissa pic.twitter.com/sGuB3sqlR7 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) July 30, 2021

Blough, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Saturday, said he could not have asked for a better gift.

“It was about the best birthday present you could ever ask for in her just being there,” Blough said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “So, we’re so thankful.”

Gonzalez was born and raised in the United States but has dual citizenship because of her father, so she is representing Columbia in Tokyo. Blough and Gonzalez, a former Texas track star, attended Creekview High School in Carrollton, Texas, together.

Gonzalez will now try to reach the final of the 400-meter hurdles. We can only imagine how the Lions will react if she wins a gold medal.