Video of Michael Irvin’s pregame message to Bill Belichick goes viral

Bill Belichick devised a perfect game plan prior to Thursday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and Michael Irvin wants some credit for that.

Irvin chatted with Belichick prior to the New England Patriots’ 25-0 win over the Falcons. NFL Network aired footage of the conversation, and it appeared a bit one-sided. Belichick seemed to be enjoying it, nonetheless.

Irvin joked that Belichick told him, “I’m gonna do everything you tell me to do and I guarantee we’ll shut ’em out if I do what you tell me to do.” Steve Smith then hilariously observed that Belichick “didn’t say one freakin’ word.” Here’s the video:

They showed Michael Irvin talking to Bill Belichick before the game… Steve Smith: "He didn't say one freakin' word" Michael Irvin: "We were talking with our eyes" Steve Smith: "You had sun glasses on fool" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xOE4TL702H — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 19, 2021

Belichick and Irvin have always gotten along, so the big smile from the Patriots coach was not a surprise. Irvin has had extremely high praise for Belichick in the past, and the respect is clearly mutual. Does that mean Irvin gave Belichick some advice that helped New England dominate the Falcons? We tend to doubt it.