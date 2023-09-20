Video shows Michael Thomas, Panthers player in altercation after game

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers played a spirited game on Monday night, and that tension lingered for at least two players after the final whistle.

Following the Saints’ 20-17 win over Carolina, wide receiver Michael Thomas and Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown got into a verbal altercation in the tunnel that nearly turned physical. A video that was shared on YouTube showed Thomas and Brown jawing at one another. As the two went out of view of the camera, it looked like Brown had to be physically restrained.

You can see the video below, but be aware that it contains cursing:

Here is the video of Derrick Brown charging at Michael Thomas after the Saints-Panthers gamepic.twitter.com/0KtKgWSQmC

Credit: Jacob_ on YouTube – https://t.co/BMs0AjEaaB — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) September 19, 2023

Thomas appeared to address the situation after with a few cryptic tweets.

😂😂 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) September 19, 2023

They tried to set me up 😂😂😂 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) September 19, 2023

They was playing good snoop dogg after I was just trying to do my dance 😂😂😂 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) September 19, 2023

We don’t know what led to Thomas and Brown getting into it, but Brown clearly was irate over something.

Thomas caught 7 passes for 55 yards in the game. He appears to have solid chemistry with Derek Carr and is poised for a bounce-back year.