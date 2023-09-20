 Skip to main content
Video shows Michael Thomas, Panthers player in altercation after game

September 20, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Michael Thomas looks ahead

Aug 9, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) on the bench in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers played a spirited game on Monday night, and that tension lingered for at least two players after the final whistle.

Following the Saints’ 20-17 win over Carolina, wide receiver Michael Thomas and Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown got into a verbal altercation in the tunnel that nearly turned physical. A video that was shared on YouTube showed Thomas and Brown jawing at one another. As the two went out of view of the camera, it looked like Brown had to be physically restrained.

You can see the video below, but be aware that it contains cursing:

Thomas appeared to address the situation after with a few cryptic tweets.

We don’t know what led to Thomas and Brown getting into it, but Brown clearly was irate over something.

Thomas caught 7 passes for 55 yards in the game. He appears to have solid chemistry with Derek Carr and is poised for a bounce-back year.

Derrick BrownMichael Thomas
