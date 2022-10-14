 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, October 14, 2022

Mike McDaniel has funny comment on Dolphins’ ping-pong saga

October 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
Mike McDaniel at practice

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel enters the field prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel made some news earlier in the week when he praised Tyreek Hill and other players for removing the ping-pong tables from the locker room. That turned somewhat embarrassing for him when it was revealed that this was done just to get a better table.

On Friday, McDaniel offered a response to the apparent u-turn, and he was definitely good-natured about the whole thing. McDaniel joked that the players had the right to “can taketh away and regiveth” when it came to locker room entertainment.

This is not really a serious issue, but it has turned a bit amusing. Hill had to pretty clearly counter his coach in recent comments, but nobody actually seems to have any real hard feelings about this.

The Dolphins are 3-2 with a stretch of key games coming up starting Sunday against Minnesota. If they win, nobody will care about locker room recreation. If not, expect this to become a bigger story than it ever needed to be.

Article Tags

Miami DolphinsMike McDaniel
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus