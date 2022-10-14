Mike McDaniel has funny comment on Dolphins’ ping-pong saga

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel made some news earlier in the week when he praised Tyreek Hill and other players for removing the ping-pong tables from the locker room. That turned somewhat embarrassing for him when it was revealed that this was done just to get a better table.

On Friday, McDaniel offered a response to the apparent u-turn, and he was definitely good-natured about the whole thing. McDaniel joked that the players had the right to “can taketh away and regiveth” when it came to locker room entertainment.

“It is the players' locker room. So if they giveth, they can taketh away & regiveth." — Mike McDaniel when asked the story of ping-pong table removal after Tyreek Hill said he took it out to buy a new Dolphins table, not better focus. Maybe Hill having fun w diff stories/games? — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 14, 2022

This is not really a serious issue, but it has turned a bit amusing. Hill had to pretty clearly counter his coach in recent comments, but nobody actually seems to have any real hard feelings about this.

The Dolphins are 3-2 with a stretch of key games coming up starting Sunday against Minnesota. If they win, nobody will care about locker room recreation. If not, expect this to become a bigger story than it ever needed to be.