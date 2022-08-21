Video: Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass

The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading.

Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28 for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles.

Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but started the game since Matt Ryan did not play. The veteran QB led a field goal drive in his only series. He drew attention for throwing a gorgeous no-look pass to Alec Pierce to get his team into the red zone.

Look at this beauty:

BDN sure was slinging it!

Foles was 5/6 for 56 yards. Sam Ehlinger threw for two scores, while Jack Coan threw for one.

Even at 33, Foles is proving that the old dog can learn new tricks!