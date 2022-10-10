Video of Giants trainer working on Darnay Holmes goes viral

The New York Giants pulled off a huge upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and it is hard to imagine anyone had a better time in London than Darnay Holmes.

Holmes had some work done on him by a member of the Giants’ training staff during New York’s 27-22 victory. The cornerback must have had some sort of cramp in his upper leg. However, the video of Holmes that went viral gave fans some other ideas.

Holmes’ teammates are going to have fun with that one.

Holmes, a former fourth-round pick, recorded three total tackles in the Giants’ win. All in all, he had himself a pretty good day.