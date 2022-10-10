Video of Giants trainer working on Darnay Holmes goes viral
The New York Giants pulled off a huge upset win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and it is hard to imagine anyone had a better time in London than Darnay Holmes.
Holmes had some work done on him by a member of the Giants’ training staff during New York’s 27-22 victory. The cornerback must have had some sort of cramp in his upper leg. However, the video of Holmes that went viral gave fans some other ideas.
Looks like @ProwayDarnay is having an even better time than me at #NFLLondon today #GiantsPackers #nfl #NFLUK @AroundTheNFL pic.twitter.com/LYhPgrZdpS
— Brennan Reece (@BrennanReece) October 9, 2022
Holmes’ teammates are going to have fun with that one.
Holmes, a former fourth-round pick, recorded three total tackles in the Giants’ win. All in all, he had himself a pretty good day.