Video: Phil Mickelson, fan have exchange about Tom Brady’s golf game

Phil Mickelson is working on his own golf game ahead of “The Match,” but he received a friendly reminder on Thursday that he may also need to start thinking about fixing a few things with Tom Brady’s swing.

During the first round of The Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, a fan got a chuckle out of Mickelson when he told the six-time major champion that he should “make sure Brady fixes that slice before ‘The Match.'” Mickelson gave the guy a thumbs up.

Mickelson and Brady lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in “The Match” last year. While Brady may have had the best shot of the day, his overall play was pretty terrible. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was roasted on social media throughout much of the event.

Brady has to fix his slice and some other things if he and Mickelson want to beat Aaron Rodgers and Bryson Dechambeau. If Brady’s ruthless trash talk is any indication, he is still feeling as confident as ever.

