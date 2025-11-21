Video shows the moment referee Adrian Hill suffered non-contact injury on ‘TNF’

Even the referees were getting injured during “Thursday Night Football.”

The Buffalo Bills faced off on this week’s “TNF” against the Houston Texans. During the second half at NRG Stadium in Houston, Tex., veteran NFL referee Adrian Hill suffered an injury.

While stationed in the end zone on a Bills drive deep in their own territory, Hill began moving to track the live play and quickly came up hobbled. It appeared that Hill suffered a non-contact injury to his left leg as he attempted to push off it.

Hill would ultimately have to be helped off the field and was hardly able to put any weight on that left leg. Eventually, Hill needed the assistance of a cart as well.

Here is the video.

Referee Adrian Hill in the #Bills–#Texans game suffered a non-contact injury and had to be carted off. pic.twitter.com/6zTHla9eN2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 21, 2025

Hill, who wears uniform No. 29, has been an NFL referee since the 2019 season (after initially serving as a line judge for NFL games ever since 2010). Prior to that, Hill was a referee in college football from 2004-09.

Meanwhile, this week’s “Thursday Night” game was particularly brutal with injuries. Bills defenders AJ Epenesa and Terrel Bernard had to exit early, and wide receiver Khalil Shakir also briefly left in order to be evaluated for a concussion (before later returning). On top of that, Hill became one of the first NFL officials to be injured during live play since this fellow ref from a few seasons ago.