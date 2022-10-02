NFL referee Tom Stephan carted off with injury

NFL fans are used to seeing carts come out for injured players during games. But on Sunday in Las Vegas, we saw a cart come out for one of the referees.

Down judge Tom Stephan injured his left hamstring and was carted off during the second quarter of the Raiders-Broncos game.

Are we sure this official at Broncos vs Raiders is just not being carted off to go to the bathroom like DK Metcalf? pic.twitter.com/SGKG1ZGoJJ — Dr. Lös Real Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru (@LosRealAli) October 2, 2022

According to CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, the officiating crew needed to make some adjustments for the rest of the game. Steratore said one official would cover line of scrimmage constantly. Then the other deep official would judge things depending on the play and either play short or move downfield.

Stephan’s injury appeared to be real, unlike DK Metcalf, who was carted off the field for an entirely different reason.