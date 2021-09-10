Video reveals Dak Prescott’s postgame message to Tom Brady

Dak Prescott and Tom Brady put on a show in the NFL’s season opener on Thursday night, and Prescott seems to believe that will not be the only time the two star quarterbacks meet this year.

Prescott and Brady met at midfield for a brief exchange after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-29 win over the Dallas Cowboys. It was difficult to hear their full conversation, but microphones appeared to capture Prescott telling Brady the two teams will meet again later in the season.

Tom Brady & Dak Prescott appreciation tweet. Brady – 379yds. 4TDs.

Prescott – 403yds. 3TDs. WHAT. A. GAME. pic.twitter.com/4kOCN7Qi3D — NFL UK (@NFLUK) September 10, 2021

That is not totally out of the question. Both the Cowboys and Bucs looked rusty at times on Thursday, but that is almost always the case in the first game of the season. Prescott showed no signs of being hampered by his surgically repaired ankle or the shoulder injury he battled during the preseason. Brady played like Brady, with Tampa Bay’s offense looking like it could challenge records in 2021.

If not for a very questionable no-call late in the game (video here), the Cowboys might have gotten the best of the defending champs. Football fans could do a lot worse than a Brady-Prescott rematch in the postseason.