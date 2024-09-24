Video shows the play Derwin James was fined for

A video has surfaced showing the hit that led the NFL to suspend Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James.

On Monday, the NFL announced that it was suspending James for one game without pay due to “a serious violation of the playing rules.” The violation was for a hit James delivered against Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth when their teams matched up on Sunday.

The suspension announcement referenced a video that “shows [James] lowered [his] head and made forcible contact” against Freiermuth which the league felt was unnecessary. You can watch the video below.

Here’s the hit that earned #Chargers S Derwin James a one-game suspension for repeat violations of the NFL’s safety rules. “The video of the play shows that you lowered your head and made forcible contact. … Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules will not be tolerated.” pic.twitter.com/2KUxc25zrm — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2024

James is reportedly planning to appeal the decision.

“I’ll look at the film and see if they sent me a fine or whatever it is,” James said, via ESPN’s Kris Rihm. “I’m trying to get the guy to the ground. I don’t feel like I hit him in the head or neck, but we’ll look at it.”

The 7-year pro has been flagged for seven unnecessary roughness penalties since he entered the league in 2018. His total is tied with the New Orleans Saints’ Marshon Lattimore and the Miami Dolphins’ Jordan Poyer for most in the NFL throughout that span.