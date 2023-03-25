Report: Stetson Bennett attracting major interest from NFL teams

Stetson Bennett will not be among the first quarterbacks drafted this year, but it sounds like he will have no trouble finding an NFL landing spot.

Bennett has been among the busiest quarterbacks in the draft since the NFL Combine, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Thus far, Bennett has set up visits or workouts with at least ten teams, with the possibility of adding more.

One of the busiest NFL Draft prospects since the combine: Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, whose schedule so far includes private visits and/or workouts with 10 teams, per sources. Bennett won consecutive national titles with the Bulldogs and was a Heisman finalist last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2023

The interest in Bennett is not hard to figure out. He progressed at Georgia and became a Heisman Trophy finalist despite not being highly touted at all as a recruit. However, some questions have emerged about his off-field behavior. If teams do not see that as a problem, it is easy to see why there would be an eagerness to give him a shot at developing in the NFL.

