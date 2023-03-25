 Skip to main content
Report: Stetson Bennett attracting major interest from NFL teams

March 25, 2023
by Grey Papke
Dec 10, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett speaks to the media during a press conference in the Astor Ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY, before the 2022 Heisman Trophy award ceremony. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Stetson Bennett will not be among the first quarterbacks drafted this year, but it sounds like he will have no trouble finding an NFL landing spot.

Bennett has been among the busiest quarterbacks in the draft since the NFL Combine, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Thus far, Bennett has set up visits or workouts with at least ten teams, with the possibility of adding more.

The interest in Bennett is not hard to figure out. He progressed at Georgia and became a Heisman Trophy finalist despite not being highly touted at all as a recruit. However, some questions have emerged about his off-field behavior. If teams do not see that as a problem, it is easy to see why there would be an eagerness to give him a shot at developing in the NFL.

One NFL Draft expert recently shared his take on where he expects to see Bennett drafted.

