Video surfaces of store fight that led to Titans’ Bud Dupree being charged

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with assault following an altercation at a pharmacy on Sunday night, and there is now a video that shows some of the alleged incident.

The Metro Nashville Police Department announced on Tuesday that Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault and issued a citation. The citation states that some of Dupree’s friends got into an argument with an employee at a Walgreens store in Nashville on Sunday night. Dupree allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone and got into a “physical altercation,” according to The Tennessean.

MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron said Dupree had left the Walgreens store by the time police arrived. The employee, who was filming at the time of the incident, was treated for a cut on his forehead. A female employee was treated for a cut on her hand.

A video that was obtained by Broadway Sports shows a portion of the physical altercation. Dupree, who is wearing a tan jumpsuit in the clip, appeared to be trying to get his friends out of the store, though it’s unclear what happened before the recording started. Dupree also appeared to tell his friends to take the phone away from the person who was filming.

The Titans said Tuesday that they are aware of the incident and gathering more information.

Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with Tennessee last offseason. He was with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first six seasons of his career prior to that. He had some issues with his contract before his final season in Pittsburgh and filed a grievance.

Dupree, 28, has 14 total tackles and three sacks in 10 games this season.

H/T Outkick

Photo: Aug 28, 2021; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) looks on during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports