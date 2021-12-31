Video: Tom Brady had NSFW celebration after winning practice drill

Tom Brady has not lost a bit of his passion for the game of football despite winning seven Super Bowls, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star had a great way of reminding everyone of that during Friday’s practice. Just don’t show your kids.

Brady took part in a competition where quarterbacks throw passes at a moving target. He beat out his teammates even after fumbling a snap, and the 44-year-old celebrated by flipping them the double-bird and doing the crotch chop gesture. Kyle Burger of ABC Action News in Tampa captured a video:

https://twitter.com/kyle_burger/status/1476950552181415937/

Brady must not have known he was being recorded. It’s rare to see that side of him, though his teammates have told plenty of stories. We also remember how hard TB12 partied during the Bucs’ championship parade last year.

The old man clearly still enjoys what he does for a living.