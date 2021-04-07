Tom Brady explains why he let loose during Super Bowl parade

Tom Brady stole the show at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl parade in a way that he never did when he won his six championships in New England. The 43-year-old seemed more relaxed than ever, and now we have a better understanding of why.

Brady opened up about his infamous Lombardi Trophy toss and more during an interview with Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America” this week. Strahan noted that the Bucs’ boat parade looked like an awesome time, and Brady said it was “from what I remember.” He admitted the trophy toss could have resulted in disaster and explained why he appeared so intoxicated.

“I had a lot of fun. I don’t get to do that,” Brady said. “It’s hard to relax, and when you’re out in public and there’s phones … not that I would do anything, but it still doesn’t feel comfortable with me and my personality to have people filming. I tend to just stay home more and I don’t go out a lot.”

One of the best moments of the parade came when Brady appeared to need help getting off his boat (video here). Brady joked with Strahan that he “barely” remembers that. The seven-time Super Bowl champion essentially admitted he was drunk in this hilarious tweet.

You can see the clip from Brady’s interview with Strahan below:

GMA EXCLUSIVE: “There was not a lot going through my mind at that point. I mean, that was not smart.” @TomBrady jokes with @michaelstrahan about throwing the Lombardi Trophy at the boat parade following the Bucs #SuperBowl win. https://t.co/WRa19Pkehy pic.twitter.com/2HV7aJV1yq — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 7, 2021

While we know at least one person who was extremely bent out of shape over Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy, most fans were happy to see the perfectionist let his guard down.