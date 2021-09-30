Video: Tom Brady sounds very sick heading into big game

Tom Brady is preparing for the most highly anticipated regular-season game in NFL history, and he may be feeling under the weather while doing it.

Brady sounded noticeably horse during his scheduled press conference on Thursday. Many people pointed out that he didn’t look like his usual self, either. You can see a clip below:

Tom Brady’s voice is in rough shape. Sounds and looks under the weather. pic.twitter.com/hR1v3jQQBI — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) September 30, 2021

One reporter asked Brady about the hoarse voice and pointed out that he sounded similar at one point during the summer. Brady did not confirm that he is sick but said he’s having an issue with his throat.

“Same thing, I know. It came back. I know. Very strange. Something must be a little — I can’t explain that, so,” the 44-year-old said, via CBS Boston. “I’ve had a few of these days. I don’t know what the deal is, so I gotta try to figure this out. I said my throat’s more tired than arm. Imagine that.”

It may be hard to believe given his insane commitment to a healthy lifestyle, but this isn’t the first time Brady has sounded ill leading up to a big game. He had a head cold prior to Super Bowl XLIX back in 2015, and we all know how that game turned out.

One concern, of course, is COVID-19. It’s safe to assume Brady has been tested, so hopefully that isn’t an issue heading into the big Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New England Patriots showdown. The quarterback has actually had COVID and recovered from it within the last several months.

