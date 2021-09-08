Tom Brady had COVID after Bucs’ Super Bowl parade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached the 100-percent vaccination mark as a team, meaning Tom Brady has been vaccinated against COVID-19. The 7-time Super Bowl winner also revealed that he contracted COVID earlier this year.

Brady spoke with the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud for a story published on Saturday. In the story, Brady said he dealt with COVID in February, not long after the Bucs’ Super Bowl parade, though he doesn’t know if caught COVID at the parade.

Brady told Stroud he expects COVID complications to continue this season and be even more difficult for teams. His reasoning is that the testing is not as frequent, while team personnel will be around more people compared to last season.

Brady’s family had some extremely difficult brushes with COVID. Both of his parents had it, while his dad was hospitalized for three weeks due to the illness.

Brady, 44, is entering his second season with the Bucs. He amazingly won the Super Bowl with them last season. He passed for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns.