Awesome video goes viral of Joe Burrow’s youth football days

Joe Burrow came a long way to get to this year’s AFC title game. Now we are getting a glimpse into the humble beginnings of his journey.

Karin Johnson of WLWT in Cincinnati shared an awesome video to Twitter on Wednesday of the Bengals star Burrow’s youth football days. Johnson met one of Burrow’s old coaches, who had saved footage from Burrow’s third and fourth grade years.

Check out the video, where you can see Burrow uncorking some impressive throws and running past defenders in the open field.

Before Joe Burrow was Bengal or played for LSU or Athens HS, he as making plays and running the ball like he owned the field. I met a former coach today who saved the tapes from @JoeyB’s 3rd and 4th grade years—when he started playing QB! @wlwt pic.twitter.com/gd1I0tZMyR — Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) January 26, 2022

The former No. 1 overall pick Burrow is now 25 years old. Third and fourth graders in the United States are around nine or ten years old, putting the date of this footage around the mid-2000s.

Burrow, the NFL’s completion percentage leader this season, has already produced some great highlights at the professional level. But it turns out he was churning out highlights nearly a decade-and-a-half before that even.

Photo: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The Bengals beat the Steelers 41-10. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK