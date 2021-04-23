Video: Woman brings pet bunny rabbit to baseball game

MLB teams have allowed fans to bring their dogs to the ballpark for special occasions before, but have you ever seen a woman sitting in the stands with her pet rabbit? You have now.

A woman brought her pet rabbit — a 4 1/2-month-old therapy bunny named Alex — to Thursday night’s game between the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Kei Kato, the owner of the furry little friend, told Janie McCauley of The Associated Press that Alex has been to a NASCAR race and other events but Thursday was his first Giants game.

Career-first: just interviewed a sweet bunny, 4 1/2-month-old therapy bunny Alex, and he gave me a kiss, too. It belongs to Kei Kato, who lost her restaurant during COVID. pic.twitter.com/mcc4i60x8K — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) April 23, 2021

The Giants won 3-0, so it goes without saying that Alex is welcome at their games anytime. We’d be curious to see if he handles a loss the way this dog at a Texas Rangers game once did.