Video: Zach Ertz was crying while discussing potentially leaving Eagles

Zach Ertz played what may have been his final game with the Eagles on Sunday, and the tight end was overcome with emotion on Monday while discussing his potential departure from Philadelphia.

Ertz certainly seems like he believes his time in Philly is coming to an end. He spoke with reporters on Monday about how much the city means to him and thanked them for the way they have handled “a really tough job.” He was unable to hold back tears at one point.

Zach Ertz overcome with emotion as he addresses Philly media for potentially the last time. pic.twitter.com/qaCYOAjSry — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 4, 2021

“I think this city is the best city to play for, and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience,” Ertz said. “This city means a lot to me. It means a lot to my family, and I’m thankful.”

Ertz missed several games due to injury this season, and fellow tight end Dallas Goedert was more productive in the passing game. With Ertz carrying a cap hit of over $12 million next season, it seems likely that the Eagles will part ways with him.

There were some reports early in the season about Ertz getting into a heated contract debate with Eagles GM Howie Roseman, but both have downplayed that. Either way, it sounds like the 30-year-old will be looking for work elsewhere this offseason.