Video: Zach Wilson’s mom showed off dance moves at daughter’s wedding

Confidence is one of the most important traits an NFL quarterback can have, and New York Jets should be hoping Zach Wilson gets it from his momma.

Wilson’s mother, Lisa, absolutely tore up the dance floor at her daughter’s wedding this week. It looks like she was the star of the show.

Zach Wilson's mom can get down on the dance floor! pic.twitter.com/GeEVSTMfQc — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) June 28, 2021

Unfortunately, Lisa was not all smiles the entire night. She later revealed on her Instagram story that someone stole her purse at the wedding.

Mama Wilson upset that somebody stole her purse at the wedding. pic.twitter.com/8jed2UQi1r — Bacon, Grits, Eggs (@reddawg77089) June 28, 2021

That’s a real shame, because Mrs. Wilson was clearly having the time of her life.

Zach Wilson and his family look like they are built for the New York spotlight, and they may have to be. The No. 2 overall pick has already seen his mom and girlfriend get plenty of attention. That theme is certain to continue as we get closer to the regular season.