 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, June 30, 2021

Video: Zach Wilson’s mom showed off dance moves at daughter’s wedding

June 30, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Zach Wilson mom

Confidence is one of the most important traits an NFL quarterback can have, and New York Jets should be hoping Zach Wilson gets it from his momma.

Wilson’s mother, Lisa, absolutely tore up the dance floor at her daughter’s wedding this week. It looks like she was the star of the show.

Unfortunately, Lisa was not all smiles the entire night. She later revealed on her Instagram story that someone stole her purse at the wedding.

That’s a real shame, because Mrs. Wilson was clearly having the time of her life.

Zach Wilson and his family look like they are built for the New York spotlight, and they may have to be. The No. 2 overall pick has already seen his mom and girlfriend get plenty of attention. That theme is certain to continue as we get closer to the regular season.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus