Vikings coach goes viral for graphic description of Jalen Reagor

They love Jalen Reagor in Minnesota, apparently.

The Vikings acquired Reagor in a trade with the Eagles in late August. Reagor is a wide receiver, but Vikings special teams coach Matt Daniels is very excited about the possibility of having Reagor as a punt returner.

Daniels drew attention for his graphic description of Reagor while praising the receiver.

“He’s a very stout, cocky-built guy. Narrow. Thick. Strong legs. Big glutes. Really nice calves. I was salivating over this dude,” Daniels said of Regaor.

Yeah, it sure sounds like you are still salivating over him.

Reagor and his nice calves were traded for a 2023 7th-round pick and 2024 conditional 4th-round pick. In two seasons with Philly, the former first-round pick had 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns.

Reagor was taken a pick ahead of Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft, which Minnesota’s leadership was elated over. Now they have both players.

Jefferson may have the better stats than Reagor, but who has the better glutes?