Old Jalen Reagor draft video goes viral after trade to Vikings

An old video from the 2020 NFL Draft went viral on Wednesday in response to a big trade made by the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings on Wednesday acquired Jalen Reagor in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Reagor was taken by Philly with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2020 draft. The very next pick, the Vikings selected Justin Jefferson.

Minnesota seemed to want a wide receiver, and their leadership was giddy when Philly passed on Jefferson to take Reagor that year.

Never forget the Vikings draft room reaction after the Eagles drafted Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson 😭

pic.twitter.com/G5oopqh1nK — PFF (@PFF) August 31, 2022

Now, just a little more than two years later, the Vikings have acquired Reagor and have both players on their roster. That could make for a bit of an odd situation, but it shouldn’t.

Some may have viewed the video as disrespectful to Reagor, but the better way to look at it is by recognizing how correct Minnesota’s old regime was on their analysis of Jefferson.

Jefferson quickly established himself as the top receiver in the draft class and has made two Pro Bowls. He had 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Meanwhile, Reagor never broke out in Philly and has just 64 catches for 695 yards and 3 touchdowns in his career. And if it makes Reagor feel any better, the leadership of the Vikings is a different group now from the one featured in that video.