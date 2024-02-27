Vikings hire ex-NFL QB as their new quarterbacks coach

The Minnesota Vikings have hired a new quarterbacks coach for 2024.

The Vikings announced on Tuesday that they have hired Josh McCown as their quarterbacks coach. Chris O’Hara, who served as the team’s quarterbacks coach last season, is now the team’s pass game specialist.

The #Vikings have named Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach and Chris O’Hara as pass game specialist. 📰: https://t.co/pwYvUiOGIM pic.twitter.com/Ls06I7tOYs — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) February 27, 2024

This is McCown’s second job as a quarterbacks coach in the NFL.

The former longtime NFL QB had been hired to serve on Frank Reich’s staff with the Carolina Panthers, but he went down with the ship when Reich was fired after a 1-10 start last season.

McCown spent 18 seasons in the NFL and was able to stick around so long because of his reputation for adding a great veteran presence in the locker room and quarterbacks room. Before landing a job on Reich’s staff, McCown even received some consideration for an NFL head coach job.

McCown was one of the quarterbacks on the Cleveland Browns’ roster in 2015. That same year, current Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was in his first season as an NFL assistant coach and served as Cleveland’s quarterbacks coach. Now O’Connell is a head coach, and McCown will be his quarterbacks coach.