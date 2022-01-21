Josh McCown in mix for NFL head coaching job?

Josh McCown was a staple in the NFL for nearly two decades, and now he may be taking his talents to the sideline.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Thursday that the longtime NFL quarterback McCown interviewed with the Houston Texans for their head coach position.

McCown, 42, was in the league for 17 years, making stops with a whopping twelve different NFL teams. The Texans were the last of those teams, having signed McCown in 2020. They released him before he played in a single game for them however.

The Texans are now looking for a head coach to replace David Culley, who was fired earlier this month after just one season in charge. Interestingly enough, this is now their second time interviewing McCown. The team interviewed him last year before hiring Culley in a move that drew widespread criticism.

Regardless of if McCown gets the job this time around, the Texans appear to have a clear type as they search for their next coach. Earlier this month, they interviewed another surprising former NFL player for the job.

Photo: New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown throws the ball during warm ups. The New York Jets host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in East Rutherford. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com