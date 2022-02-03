Vikings to hire Kevin O’Connell after being turned down by Jim Harbaugh

The Minnesota Vikings have a new head coach, and it’s not the one we all expected.

Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the team on Wednesday. The expectation was that he would end up receiving the job. But that’s not how things played out.

Harbaugh has decided to stay at Michigan rather than leave for Minnesota. Vikings reporter Chad Graff says Harbaugh “changed his mind.”

Jim Harbaugh remains so unpredictable. And that had the Vikings worried the last 48 hours. He expressed a lot of interest in becoming the Vikings coach in a Zoom on Saturday. Then today he changed his mind. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) February 3, 2022

The Vikings began informing other finalists on Wednesday that Kevin O’Connell is their choice for their next head coach.

The #Vikings wrapped up an interview this afternoon with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, then informed fellow finalists Patrick Graham and Raheem Morris they’re out. O’Connell is Minnesota’s man. https://t.co/rc60rsSk8W — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2022

Source said Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is now likely to be the #Vikings next head coach. The team can’t announce it until after the Super Bowl, but he’ll be the guy. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) February 3, 2022

O’Connell was selected over Raheem Morris and Patrick Graham.

O’Connell is the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, so he can’t officially become the Vikings’ new head coach until after the Super Bowl.

O’Connell, 36, was a third-round pick in 2008 out of San Diego State. He played in the NFL from 2008-2012. He began his NFL coaching career in 2015 and has quickly moved up the ranks. He was Washington’s offensive coordinator in 2019 and has been with the Rams the last two seasons.

