Vikings reportedly intrigued by 1 NFL Draft quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings do not have much long-term clarity at the quarterback situation, but they may look to address that in the NFL Draft.

A new report from Dan Graziano of ESPN suggests that the Vikings have serious interest in LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, and the possibility of pairing him with Justin Jefferson “has appeal” to some within the organization.

There is no guarantee that the Vikings will even be in position to select Daniels. They would likely have to trade up from the No. 11 spot, potentially as high as No. 3. There is also the chance that they bring back Kirk Cousins for at least one more season, which would likely eliminate any possibility of a major draft pick trade.

Daniels has been rising on draft boards for weeks, though there is one issue in his game that fans want to see addressed. It is easy to see why the Vikings might be high on him, especially with someone like Jefferson, another LSU product, to throw to. Plus, unlike Cousins, it would give them a long-term answer at the quarterback position.