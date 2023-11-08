Vikings make big move with Justin Jefferson

There have been some questions about whether Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will play again this season, and we are now one big step closer to having an answer.

The Vikings announced on Wednesday that they have opened Jefferson’s 21-day practice window. Jefferson went on injured reserve after he suffered a hamstring injury in Minnesota’s Oct. 8 game against Kansas City. This is the first week he was eligible to return to practice, so it is a positive sign that he has been cleared.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media notes that there is “no rush” for Jefferson to return to game action, so it is unlikely that he will play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Now that Jefferson’s practice window has been opened, the Vikings have three weeks to add him to the 53-man roster. If Jefferson is not on the active roster by then, he would have to sit out the remainder of the season.

One line of thinking is that Jefferson may have been held out longer if the Vikings fell out of playoff contention, but they have now won four consecutive games and are 5-4 on the season. While Kirk Cousins will not play again this year because of a torn ACL, Joshua Dobbs found a way to lead the Vikings to a win last weekend under some unbelievable circumstances.

Jefferson has 36 catches for 571 yards and 3 touchdowns in five games this season. Dobbs must be as anxious as anyone for the All-Pro wideout to get back on the field.