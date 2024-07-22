Vikings have classy gesture for Khyree Jackson’s family

Minnesota Vikings rookie Kyhree Jackson died in a car accident earlier this month, and the team is doing what they can do help his family through the tragedy.

The Vikings announced on Monday that they are covering a “significant portion” of the expenses for Jackson’s funeral, which will take place on Friday. The team also plans to pay out the remainder of the $827,000 signing bonus on Jackson’s rookie contract to his estate.

In addition, players and coaches will wear helmet decals and pins this season with the initials “KJ” on them. No player will wear No. 31, which is the jersey number Jackson was wearing in his first NFL season.

Jackson, a fourth-round pick by the Vikings in April’s draft, was driving in a Dodge Charger with friends Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton early on the morning of July 6 in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. According to a police report, Hazel was driving, Jackson was the front seat passenger, and Lytton was in the back seat. Their vehicle was struck by another vehicle that was going fast and trying to change lanes. The Charger traveled off the side of the road and hit multiple tree stumps before coming to a stop.

Hazel and Jackson were pronounced dead at the scene, while Lytton was taken to a medical center and died there.

Some photos that were later released from the crash showed how severe the damage was.

Jackson spent two seasons playing for Nick Saban at Alabama before transferring to Oregon for the 2023 season. He received first team All Pac-12 honors as a starter last season under coach Dan Lanning and parlayed it into becoming the 108th overall pick in the draft.