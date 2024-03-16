Report: Vikings could be eyeing 1 NFL Draft move

The Minnesota Vikings made a significant move this week that is being viewed by many as a precursor to an even bigger trade to come.

The Vikings acquired a second first-round pick on Friday, cementing themselves as a major threat to trade up in the NFL Draft. They may already have one potential landing spot in mind as well. According to Matt Miller of ESPN, the biggest rumor within the NFL is that the Vikings are hoping to package their draft picks to move up to No. 4, where the Arizona Cardinals may be willing to move down.

With several quarterbacks viewed as potential high-end picks, the Cardinals are in an enviable spot. Even if three quarterbacks go with the first three picks, there will be someone available at No. 4, and a quarterback-needy team may be willing to give up a lot for the pick. For now, the Vikings may be the team best positioned to do that.

The Vikings own their own pick at No. 11 and added the No. 23 overall pick this week. Kirk Cousins’ departure means they need a quarterback. The Cardinals could easily be the beneficiary of that need if they want to trade down.