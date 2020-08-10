 Skip to main content
Monday, August 10, 2020

Vikings punter Britton Colquitt wears hilarious shirt on media Zoom call

August 10, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Minnesota Vikings punter Britton Colquitt comes from a long line of men who can boot a football a very long distance, and he wants to remind everyone that his position deserves respect.

During a Zoom call with reporters on Monday, Colquitt wore a shirt that said “PUNTERS ARE PEOPLE TOO.”

Message received.

Colquitt’s father, Craig Colquitt, was a former NFL punter. His brother Dustin is also a punter and currently a free agent, but you may remember him from his infamous blunder in the Super Bowl earlier this year. Given his family tree, you can understand why Britton is so passionate about his craft.

