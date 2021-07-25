Vikings rookie who was shot four times wiill report to training camp

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was fortunate to survive after he was shot multiple times last month, and the rookie is now somehow on track to play football this season.

Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Twyman reported to training camp on Sunday.

Vikings’ rookie Jaylen Twyman, who was shot four times this summer in Washington D.C., “has recovered enough from his gunshot wounds that he will be reporting to training camp today with the other rookies”, said his agent @DrewJRosenhaus. “He’s really excited.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2021

Twyman was shot four times during a triple-shooting in Washington D.C. a little over a month ago. The former Pitt star was in in the area to visit his aunt, and he was reportedly shot while in a car. Rosenhaus said his client was in the “wrong place” at the “wrong time” and was shot in the arm, leg, buttocks and shoulder.

It goes without saying that Twyman, a sixth-round pick, is lucky to be alive. The fact that he is expected to make a full recovery and play in his rookie season is remarkable.