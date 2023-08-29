Vikings getting trade calls on notable offensive weapon

The Minnesota Vikings have a decision to make just a few weeks before the start of the season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Tuesday that the Vikings are getting calls on the availability of Jalen Reagor. The wide receiver Reagor is about to enter his second season with Minnesota.

Reagor was a first-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 but has really failed to live up to that billing to this point, posting three straight underwhelming seasons to start off his career. The Eagles pulled the plug by trading Reagor to the Vikings last year. He then responded with just eight catches for 104 yards and a touchdown over 17 spot appearances in 2022 (also returning punts for Minnesota).

There is no greater pathway to production for Reagor this year either since Justin Jefferson, KJ Osborn, and tight end TJ Hockenson each command a high target share. The Vikings also drafted receiver Jordan Addison in the first round this year to effectively replace Adam Thielen (who signed with a different NFC team).

At 24 years old, Reagor can still turn around his career trajectory. But with Reagor also making mistakes for the Vikings in crucial games last season, perhaps the team decides that it is time to move in a different direction.